Toronto FC will be without Sebastian Giovinco for four weeks after the star forward suffered strains in his quadriceps and adductor.

Giovinco’s injuries occurred in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 Major League Soccer home loss to the Montreal Impact.

Last season’s most valuable player is having another MVP-calibre year. Giovinco has made 29 combined appearances between MLS league play and the Amway Canadian Championship, scoring 17 goals and adding 13 assists.

Toronto FC also announced that midfielder Jay Chapman will be out three weeks with medial collateral ligament tear and defender Ashtone Morgan is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday for a stress fracture in his foot. Morgan is expected to be out of the line-up for six-to-eight weeks.

The timing of the injuries is unfortunate for Toronto FC. The club is challenging for the Supporters Shield for best regular-season record after going on a seven-game unbeaten streak before the loss to Montreal.

Toronto currently leads the Eastern Conference standings with 43 points, two more than New York City FC. The Reds are off until Sept. 10, when they visit the Chicago Fire.

