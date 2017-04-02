Goalkeeper Clint Irwin will be out of Toronto FC’s lineup for the next four to five weeks with a hamstring strain the team announced Sunday.

“Appreciate all the well wishes and support. Nothing too serious, thankfully!” said Irwin on his verified Twitter account, retweeting Toronto FC statement on his injury.

The injury occurred during the first half of Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Sporting KC.

Irwin came out to challenge Soony Saad in the six-yard box and planted his left foot to break up the dribbling of the Kansas City forward. Irwin’s left foot landed awkwardly and he immediately rolled on to his side, clutching his hamstring in obvious pain. Alex Bono substituted for Irwin after the play.

Toronto FC’s next game is on Saturday when they host Atlanta United FC.

