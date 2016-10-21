With the Blue Jays out of the playoffs, Toronto FC now has a chance to grab its share of the post-season spotlight.

“[Head coach] Greg [Vanney] said something about it the start of this week – this can be our city right now,” said veteran defender Drew Moor. “We all want to make this our city right now and give the fans something to wake up for and to look forward to and to rally around.

“I think they’ve been amazing all season. But to now have a home playoff game and hopefully multiple home playoff games, we want this city to be red. And we’re going to enjoy every second of it and do our absolute best and try our absolute hardest and push each other to make sure these fans are proud of Toronto FC.”

Toronto (13-9-11, 50 points) goes into Sunday’s regular-season finale needing a win over the lowly Chicago Fire at BMO Field and a New York City tie or loss to visiting Columbus Crew SC to vault over NYCFC (14-10-9, 51 points) into second place in the Eastern Conference, which means a first-round playoff bye.

All 20 teams are in action Sunday, dubbed Decision Day by MLS, with 10 games kicking off at 4 p.m. ET.

Should Toronto not get the combination of results it seeks, it can still finish no lower than third. That would entail a one-off knockout game at BMO Field either Wednesday or Thursday against likely Philadelphia or Montreal.

The two-legged conference semi-finals begin Sunday.

If it finishes second in the standings, Toronto will open the tie Oct. 30 on the road with the home finale on Nov. 6. If it ends up third and survives the knockout game, TFC will host the opening semi-final leg and play the second leg on the road.

Toronto, now in its 10th year of existence, has never held a home playoff game. It made its postseason debut last season, losing 3-0 in Montreal in the first round.

The New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids have already secured first-round byes. D.C. United, the L.A. Galaxy, Montreal Impact and New York City FC have booked their playoff berths.

New England is still mathematically in the hunt for the last playoff spot in the East currently held down by Philadelphia. But it would need a combination of results and a scoring spree to make up a goal difference differential of a dozen.

Real Salt Lake, Seattle, Sporting Kansas City and Portland, in a logjam separated by two points, are contesting the final three playoff berths in the West.

Toronto could have made life easier on itself. While it has only lost twice in the last three months (a 7-2-5 run), it has dropped points – especially at home.

TFC has not won at BMO Field since Aug. 6, an 0-2-3 run that has seen it pick up just three of a possible 15 points. And Toronto is winless (0-1-4) home and away since beating the Fire 2-1 in Chicago on Sept. 10.

Opportunity lost, acknowledged Vanney.

“Yes, we’re in a position now [where] we don’t control our own fate in terms of the bye. That’s what we lost out of this situation,” he said. “But I think we’ve been able to address some things that we need to make sure we’re tighter with as we go into the playoffs because they’re going to be important in helping us get results.”

The to-do list includes maintaining focus after scoring and looking to avoid squandering chances in front of goal.

Vanney has essentially a full roster to choose from, with midfielder Will Johnson back training from a knee sprain.

Chicago (7-16-10) arrives in the league basement, with a dismal 1-13-2 road record. Still the Fire have played spoilers in recent weeks, drawing 2-2 with Columbus and beating New England 2-1.

“For us, we have to understand this game as our final, which it is,” head coach Veljko Paunovic was quoted on the club web site. “It’s a final. It’s an opportunity to get a little bit better ... In the long term, I think forging that mentality, the soccer will give us the reward.”

