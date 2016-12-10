After years trying to find its way back to a major championship game, the city of Toronto has rediscovered another keen sports feeling – crushing disappointment.

Toronto FC lost the MLS Cup on Saturday night in the most painful possible way. They dominated through 120 minutes of game play and added-extra time. How dominant? Their opponents, the Seattle Sounders, did not manage a single shot on goal. That had never before happened in the history of Major League Soccer finals.

It went to penalty kicks. It was then tied through the regulation five kicks.

Toronto’s sixth taker, Justin Morrow, beat the ‘keeper, but his shot caromed back off the underside of the crossbar. He quite literally missed it by an inch.

Seattle’s Roman Torres finished it with the next kick.

The Sounders most valuable player was probably ‘keeper Stefan Frei. A close second was referee Alan Kelly. He allowed a game of remarkable permissiveness and brutality. Since Toronto was the only team going forward with regularity, that tended to punish them more.

The key victim was Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco. He wasn’t there by the time penalties rolled around. After nearly two hours of serial battery, Giovinco left the game limping in the 103rd minute.

Toronto had two gilt-edged chances to seal it in the second half of added-extra time. Tosaint Rickets sent a scuffed shot inches wide of the post. Jozy Altidore had a point-blank header spectacularly saved by former TFC ‘keeper Frei.

You could sense after that shot that everything was beginning to slip away. Once it did, Toronto FC’s players fled the field immediately. By the time the Sounders got around to the trophy presentation, BMO Field was nearly deserted.

Regulation was largely a game of Red Rover played in sub-zero temps. Seattle’s Nelson Valdez set the early tone when, moving at full-speed, he planted an outstretched foot in Drew Moor’s sensitive parts.

That play was book-ended by a flying hip-check delivered in the final minute of regulation by Toronto’s Michael Bradley.

As referee Alan Kelly extended a card in Bradley’s direction, he blurted out a baffled “What?”

Given the way things had gone, he was right to be confused.

In between, Toronto had all the chances. And I mean every single one. Seattle did not manage a single shot on goal over the course of the entire game.

Nonetheless, they’d come with an effective plan – string things out, turtle in your own end and hit Giovinco every time he got the ball.

Kelly, apparently the best of MLS’s notoriously awful officials corps, was an enthusiastic abettor of that strategy. At times, you wondered if he’d forgotten his whistle in the dressing room as he came out for the second half. In one instance, two trailing Seattle men pulled Giovinco down in full flight. No call.

Hence, the paucity of goals and – for long stretches – any real vim to an otherwise vigorous contest.

