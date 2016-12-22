Toronto FC lost two players Thursday, with free-agent midfielder Will Johnson headed to Orlando and defender Josh Williams taken by Columbus in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft.

A source confirmed Johnson’s departure to Orlando with the deal announcement pending.

The 29-year-old Canadian international, whose lone season in Toronto was interrupted by a knee injury, started 19 games for the Reds and appeared in four others. A childhood friend of Toronto captain Michael Bradley, Johnson offered experience and some bite in midfield.

The move to Orlando reunites Johnson with coach Jason Kreis, who was in charge of Real Salt Lake during Johnson’s time there. Orlando is also home to Canadian striker Cyle Larin.

Williams, 28, appeared in 15 games this season with 11 starts, but found himself behind Drew Moor, Eriq Zavaleta and Nick Hagglund when coach Greg Vanney switched to a three-man backline late in the season.

The two players’ departure frees up money under the salary cap. Johnson made $395,333 (all figures U.S.) last season while Williams earned $131,500, according to the MLS Players Union.

Unlike Johnson, the out-of-contract Williams was eligible for the re-entry draft.

Johnson came to Toronto last December in a trade with Portland that sent a conditional second-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and targeted allocation money to the Timbers.

The 10-year MLS veteran, who previously played for Real Salt Lake and Chicago, had two goals and five assists this season for Toronto.

