If they were spotted walking down the street together, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco might be called Mutt and Jeff or Tom and Jerry or any other comic-book phrase that denotes two mismatched people.

On the soccer pitch, opposing coaches may well take a hint from Toronto FC’s infamous Bloody Big Deal, the one that indirectly brought Altidore and Giovinco together as the Reds’ strikers, and call them The Bloody Big Handful. Together, they have produced nine goals and eight assists in five playoff games over the past 45 days and if the Seattle Sounders are to upset TFC and win the Major League Soccer championship at BMO Field on Saturday night, they have to find a way to stop the pair.

“Jozy is a very good target forward who also has the ability to turn and run at you. Giovinco is a forward that can playmake,” said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer. “I think that is a combination any coach would love to have.

“They are a dangerous tandem and it will require some key moments from my captain over here [midfielder Osvaldo Alonso] to try and slow them down; an entire team effort to try and prevent them from scoring.”

On the one side, Giovinco, 29, plays the sprite. A 5-foot-4, 135-pound wisp who confounds defenders with his one-on-one skills that see him spin away, or seemingly through, multiple players with the ball still on his feet. On the other, Altidore, 27, is a formidable physical presence. His listed size of 6-feet, 175-pounds in the TFC media guide must have been measured when he was drafted into MLS by the New York Red Bulls at the age of 16.

However, Altidore is now a muscular, intimidating presence on the Reds’ front line who can also dance around opponents. He is a striker who can hit like a North American football linebacker but also has speed and feet every bit as soft and skillful as Giovinco’s. Once Altidore receives a pass, the ball sticks to him, which allows teammates to gamble and rush forward because there is rarely a giveaway.

“It’s surprising for a big man like that to be that quick and that agile and have such good feet,” TFC defender Steven Beitashour said earlier this week. “You have confidence in him when he does get the ball that you can continue your run forward because he’s going to hold the ball up. He has the whole package and he takes advantage of it.”

One similarity between Giovinco and Altidore is that neither likes to talk to the media. In that sense, both are in the right league, given the comically inept way MLS has conducted interactions between the media and the players and coaches in the days leading up to the MLS Cup. Altidore prefers to discuss team play rather than himself during his infrequent interviews.

“I just feel like what you can accomplish as a group is far greater than what you can do yourself,” Altidore said. “As we look to the game Saturday, individual performances won’t matter if we don’t put it together as a team.”

However, Altidore is on the best run of his career. Like so many talented players, the native of Livingston, N.J., has had to deal with outsized expectations since turning professional at such a precocious age. But injuries and other circumstances have seen him bounce from MLS to Spain to the Netherlands to England and back to MLS with only sporadic success.

It was the same story when he joined the Reds in 2015 as part of a deal in which unhappy striker Jermain Defoe, a major piece in the Bloody Big Deal, headed back to England. Altidore scored 13 goals for TFC in 2015 but more was expected and when this season started slowly for him, followed by a hamstring injury, the critics started squawking.

Since a mid-season return to health, though, Altidore has been knocking heads and putting balls in the back of the net. In his past 20 games, Altidore scored 15 goals and the past five marked the first time an MLS player has scored in five consecutive games in one set of playoffs.

Yet even when encouraged by a media type or two, Altidore still resists any urge to strike back at the naysayers. Nor will he contemplate the idea that he finally deserves some individual success after his travails.

“I get to live my life as a professional soccer player. I get to live my dream,” Altidore said. “There’s going to be ups and downs but, I’m sorry, I don’t look at it the same way as a lot of people. It’s a blessing to be here today and to go train, to be among these guys.”

His teammates love him right back.

“Jozy is a great guy,” Beitashour said. “He kind of keeps to himself a little bit. But if you know him, you know the type of person he is; he cares about people.

“He cracks some good jokes, too. He’s one of those guys who’s down-to-earth and you like to be around.”

TFC head coach Greg Vanney dismisses the recent fuss over Altidore as so much misguided thinking that only goals matter when it comes to strikers.

“He does everything and anything you ask him to do and then some,” Vanney said. “That for me counts for a whole lot, sometimes more than putting the ball in the back of the net.

“At the beginning of the year we were grinding out games on the road and Jozy didn’t get a goal. We were winning games because of the amount of work he was willing to do for us on the road to compete and grind things out. Then people started to notice his performances, but he’s always played great. This is a guy who competed every single day for this team and that should not go unnoticed.”

