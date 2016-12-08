Distractions abound when you are trying to run a team that will play for a league championship in a city starved for one but Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney thinks his players still have their eyes on the ball.

“This is something all the fans in Toronto have been looking forward to for many, many years and have endured through those years,” Vanney said of the Major League Soccer championship game against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field.

“They are ready to explode and help our group to the finish line on Saturday night.

“There are a lot of people here for the event but we as a group are concentrating on the game. We’ve taken all the proper protocols we need to insulate [the players] the best we can and allow them to be themselves. The locker-room mentality has been great. It’s been focused but light at the right times. The guys went out and played a bit [Thursday]. It was loose but with the right concentration for Saturday.”

Aside from the fuss created by the fans and media, a major concern is the weather. Thanks to the mild fall weather and the fact the first leg of the Eastern Conference final was played indoors in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, the elements have not played a big role in the playoffs.

But with the MLS Cup set for BMO Field, and the forecast calling for temperatures around -5 C for the 8 p.m. (ET) start, with the chance of snow flurries, conditions could be unpleasant.

Throw in the usual wind off Lake Ontario that can blast across BMO Field and the scene could gust to nasty. Just don’t try to tell that to TFC midfielder Michael Bradley.

There is just too much excitement over what is at stake – no Canadian team has ever won the MLS Cup and no Toronto team has won a major sports title since the Toronto Blue Jays took the World Series in 1993 – for the weather to be considered a problem.

“I don’t think the weather will affect anything [Saturday] night,” Bradley said emphatically.

“Every forecast you look at says it should be somewhere around freezing or just below.

“I’ve played different games in my career, played in Germany in the winter, in different cities where it’s very, very cold. On those days, yeah, it can be hard to play. I think actually it will be an amazing night to play. The atmosphere will be unbelievable. I think our field, after 10 days or so [recovering from the Grey Cup], will have come back in a really good way. It gets to this point and the last thing anybody is worried about is the temperature.”

The Reds have lots of players who grew up in Canada or the northern United States who are accustomed to playing in the cold. But even someone such as midfielder Armando Cooper, who hails from tropical Panama, claims to embrace the chill.

An interpreter passed along the weather question to Cooper and then replied: “Would he like it a little warmer? Of course, but cold and him get along well. Wherever he’s played, he gets along just fine.”

TFC defender Steven Beitashour admitted to checking the weather forecast every day. However, he thinks the only potential problem is that famous wind that can howl off the lake.

“All other elements are okay but the wind always changes the game,” he said. “We don’t want it to be a sloppy game for the fans.”

Those fans, who have supported the Reds through 10 mostly lean years in MLS and can out-howl any wind, are expected to be the real advantage for TFC against the Sounders.

“What it means to represent this city has been driven home time and time again,” Bradley said. “If we can make Saturday the most special night yet, I think everybody is going to be amazed by what they see.”

