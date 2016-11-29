Toronto FC’s MLS playoff showdown Wednesday with the Montreal Impact is a record sellout.

A club spokesman said some 36,000 fans will be at BMO Field for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. Montreal won the first leg 3-2 last week before 61,004 at Olympic Stadium, tying the best attendance in Impact history.

The 36,000 is also a record for BMO Field, whose capacity has been expanded due to temporary seats in the south end for Sunday’s Grey Cup.

The CFL championship drew 33,421, which was described as capacity. The soccer configuration for the stadium allows more seating.

Toronto’s record crowd is 47,658 for the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final against David Beckham and the Los Angeles Galaxy in March 2012 at the Rogers Centre.

The MLS record for playoff attendance is 61,316 at the 2002 MLS Cup final at Gillette Stadium.

