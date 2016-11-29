Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) interacts with fans after the first leg game against the Toronto FC of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at Olympic Stadium. (Eric Bolte)
Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) interacts with fans after the first leg game against the Toronto FC of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at Olympic Stadium. (Eric Bolte)

Toronto FC showdown with Montreal Impact to draw record crowd Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto FC’s MLS playoff showdown Wednesday with the Montreal Impact is a record sellout.

A club spokesman said some 36,000 fans will be at BMO Field for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. Montreal won the first leg 3-2 last week before 61,004 at Olympic Stadium, tying the best attendance in Impact history.

The 36,000 is also a record for BMO Field, whose capacity has been expanded due to temporary seats in the south end for Sunday’s Grey Cup.

The CFL championship drew 33,421, which was described as capacity. The soccer configuration for the stadium allows more seating.

Toronto’s record crowd is 47,658 for the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final against David Beckham and the Los Angeles Galaxy in March 2012 at the Rogers Centre.

The MLS record for playoff attendance is 61,316 at the 2002 MLS Cup final at Gillette Stadium.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Repainting of penalty boxes delays Montreal-Toronto kickoff (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog