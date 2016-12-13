Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sebastian Giovinco of Toronto FC calls for a foul against the Seattle Sounders during the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field on December 10, 2016 in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco takes issue with BMO Field pitch Add to ...

Neil Davidson

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Three days after his team lost the MLS Cup final on penalties, Toronto FC star striker Sebastian Giovinco raised the issue of the playing surface at BMO Field.

Giovinco, who had to be subbed off the last two home games, said the one difference between this season and 2015 was the MLS team sharing the ground with the CFL Argonauts.

The Italian made his comments to the media through an interpreter in the team’s end-of-season availability Tuesday.

Team officials said Giovinco had raised the issue with them and that they were confident they could do things to improve the playing surface next season.

BMO Field hosted the Grey Cup in late November. Saturday’s championship game was also the latest MLS Cup final in league history.

