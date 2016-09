Vancouver’s David Ousted and Los Angeles’ Brian Rowe had three saves each and the Whitecaps and Galaxy played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

LA (9-4-13) held onto fourth place in the Western Conference, and Vancouver (8-12-7) moved into a tie with the Seattle Sounders for eighth place — one point out of a playoff position.

The Galaxy’s Jelle Van Damme and Steven Gerrard left the game in the first half with injuries.

