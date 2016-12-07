Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer game against New York City FC in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday September 26, 2015. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced they will not exercise the 2017 contract option on midfielder and captain Pedro Morales.

The Chilean leaves the club with 25 regular-season goals and 22 assists — a franchise-best mark — over three Major League Soccer seasons.

The 31-year-old joined the Whitecaps in from Spanish La Liga side Malaga in March 2014 and started 71 of 86 MLS appearances, including three MLS Cup Playoffs matches.

Morales was named the club’s second captain since joining MLS, and 21st all-time, midway through his first season with the Whitecaps.

He was also named the MLS Newcomer of the Year for the 2014 season.

“Since the day Pedro joined our club he has been an excellent professional and one of the most naturally gifted players I have ever coached,” said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. “We are thankful for his contributions to the club and city, and wish him all the best.”

