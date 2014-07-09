Argentina and the Netherlands do battle with a spot in the final at stake
Netherlands and Argentina players stand for the anthem before the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)
The Argentina national team pose before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
The Dutch team pose for a team group before the World Cup semi-final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, challenges Netherlands' Nigel de Jong (6) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Francois Xavier Marit/AP)
Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi, right, falls over Netherlands' Stefan de Vrij during the World Cup semi-final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Victor R. Caivano/AP)
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands dribbles the ball past Argentina's Ezequiel Garay and Marcos Rojo during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS)
Argentina's Enzo Perez fights for the ball with Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
Argentina's Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)
Nigel de Jong of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Argentina's Lionel Messi during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)
Argentina's Ezequiel Garay tries to stop a pass to Netherlands' Arjen Robben during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands kicks the ball beside Argentina's Javier Mascherano during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS)
Argentina's Enzo Perez controls a ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Frank Augstein/AP)
Argentina's Enzo Perez and Lionel Messi discuss their free kick during the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a free kick near Netherlands' players as his teammate Ezequiel Lavezzi (22) reacts during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands checks on Argentina's Javier Mascherano after colliding during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(PAULO WHITAKER/REUTERS)
Netherlands' Robin van Persie, left, controls the ball ahead of Argentina's Ezequiel Garay during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Francois Xavier Marit/AP)
Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi is challenged by Daley Blind of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
Argentina's Martin Demichelis and Netherlands' Arjen Robben fight for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Themba Hadebe/AP)
Netherlands' Arjen Robben is fouled by Argentina's Martin Demichelis, left, during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
Netherlands' Bruno Martins Indi holds off Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi during the World Cup sem-ifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
Netherlands' Ron Vlaar tackles Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup semi-final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Hassan Ammar/AP)
Soccer fans watch the World Cup semifinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the Itaquerao Stadium, in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Felipe Dana/AP)
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum reacts as Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero catches the ball during the World Cup semi-final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain lies prone on the ground beside goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands after missing an opportunity to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS)
Argentina's Lionel Messi, centre, is sent sprawling in a challenge during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
Netherlands' Dirk Kuyt, right, gets above Argentina's Lionel Messi to win a header during the World Cup semi-final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi runs for the ball in front of Daley Blind (top) Jordy Clasie and Robin van Persie (bottom) of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS)
Argentina's Pablo Zabaleta is challenged by Robin van Persie of the Netherlands (R) during extra time in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(POOL/REUTERS)
Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero saves a penalty from Netherlands' Ron Vlaar during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Hassan Ammar/AP)
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen of the Netherlands reacts after a penalty goal by Argentina's Enzo Perez during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014.
(FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS)
Netherlands' goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen reacts after Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez scored the winning goal during a penalty shootout after extra time during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, July 9, 2014.
(Victor R. Caivano/AP)