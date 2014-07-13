Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos: Germany wins the World Cup Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Goetze scores in extra time, bringing Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina at the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular