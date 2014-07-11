An Argentine gaucho, or cowboy, rides a horse during the National Festival of the Calf and Cattle Branding in Ayacucho, Argentina, May 10, 2008. (Pablo Aneli/AP)

Germans have a fascination with cowboys, natives and the Wild West. German hobbyists spend their weekends trying to live exactly as natives of the North American plains. Cowboy-themed saloons – where patrons wear vests, hats and boots and call each other “partner” – can be found in most major German cities. Most credit (or blame) German author Karl May for the country’s obsession with the Old West. May wrote several novels that centred on the adventures of a Native American hero named Winnetou.

Argentina, on the other hand, has real cowboys, known as Gaucho. Honoured in epic poems and tied to nationalistic spirit in Argentina, the gaucho is a symbol of freedom, independence and strength. The mascot of the 1978 World Cup, held in Argentina, was Gauchito, a young Argentinian wearing a gaucho hat.



Who has the edge: ARGENTINA, obviously, because they have real cowboys and they aren’t hung up on reciting fictional Diehard character Hans Gruber’s “Yippee Ki-yay” line every time they meet an American.

