Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) controls the ball against Orlando City SC defender Brek Shea (20) during the first half of September 28, 2016 game at BMO Field. Osorio is part of a team pick to play some friendlies in Morocco in October. (John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports)
The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Interim Canadian men’s soccer coach Michael Findlay has called up a young squad for a pair of October friendlies in Morocco.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel gets his first call-up to the senior squad. The Montreal Impact forward is one of seven players aged 23 and under on the 23-man roster.

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio gets his first summons since the 2015 Gold Cup.

Veteran Atiba Hutchinson is not part of the squad. Findlay said the Besiktas midfielder wanted a break from international soccer in the wake of Canada’s World Cup qualifying exit.

Orlando forward Cyle Larin declined an invitation.

Canada, currently ranked No. 103 in the world, plays No. 96 Mauritania on Oct. 7 and No. 58 Morocco on Oct. 10. Both games are in Marrakech.

They are the first games for Canada since parting ways with head coach Benito Floro.

