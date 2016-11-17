England Biscuit dunking takes new heights at Guinness World Records Day Add to ...
Video: Biscuit dunking takes new heights at Guinness World Records Day
Nov. 17 2016
Briton Simon Berry takes the Guinness World Records title for the 'highest bungee dunk' after dipping a biscuit into a cup of tea while bungee jumping.
