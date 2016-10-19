Blue Jays reliever Jason Grilli asks: 'Why not us?' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Blue Jays reliever Jason Grilli asks: 'Why not us?'
Oct. 19 2016
Grilli says winning the next three games isn't impossible after the Jays avoid being swept with a Game 4 win over Cleveland bl
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Grilli says winning the next three games isn't impossible after the Jays avoid being swept with a Game 4 win over Cleveland bl