British man sets off on 2,000 mile swim across the Atlantic
Video: British man sets off on 2,000 mile swim across the Atlantic
Nov. 14 2016
After years of preparation, 38-year-old Ben Hooper is hoping to become the first person to swim across the Atlantic Ocean. He took off from the Senegalese capital, Dakar, on Sunday.
Reuters |
Show Description
