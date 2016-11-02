World Series Chicago Cubs fans spell out love for team in chalk Add to ...
Video: Chicago Cubs fans spell out love for team in chalk
Nov. 02 2016
Chicago Cubs fans are using chalk to write messages on a brick wall at Wrigley Field. They're hoping the team will the World Series by winning Game 7 in Cleveland tonight.
