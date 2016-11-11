Basketball Michelle Obama and LeBron James do Mannequin Challenge Add to ...
Video: Michelle Obama and LeBron James do Mannequin Challenge
Nov. 11 2016
Michelle Obama took part in the "mannequin challenge" with members of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
Show Description
