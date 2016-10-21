SPORTS Gretzky, Messier and Selanne lace up ahead of Oilers, Jets alumni game Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Gretzky, Messier and Selanne lace up ahead of Oilers, Jets alumni game
Oct. 21 2016
Former Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers players face off Saturday in an outdoor alumni game - one day before the current squads play in the NHL Heritage Classic. The stars fondly remember the rivalry between the two teams.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Former Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers players face off Saturday in an outdoor alumni game - one day before the current squads play in the NHL Heritage Classic. The stars fondly remember the rivalry between the two teams.