Video: Gretzky on Connor McDavid: 'I wish I could play with him'
Oct. 18 2016
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky says when he watches Connor McDavid play, he gets the urge to join him on the ice. Gretzky says the 19-year-old Edmonton Oilers captain has "everything in place" to become the best player in the game.
