Henry Burris celebrates with fans at Redblacks Grey Cup parade
Video: Henry Burris celebrates with fans at Redblacks Grey Cup parade
Nov. 29 2016
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris says the CFL champions won the Grey Cup "together as a fan base and a team." Fans came out to cheer on the team Tuesday in a parade in the nation's capital.
