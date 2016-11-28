CFL Henry Burris says he will enjoy Redblacks Grey Cup win 'forever' Add to ...
Video: Henry Burris says he will enjoy Redblacks Grey Cup win 'forever'
Nov. 28 2016
The Ottawa Redblacks scored a touchdown in overtime to win the Grey Cup over the Calgary Stampeders. Quarterback Henry Burris says the team was determined to make up for last year's Grey Cup loss.
