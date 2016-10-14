Home run power makes Blue Jays 'dangerous': Tulowitzki Add to ...
Video: Home run power makes Blue Jays 'dangerous': Tulowitzki
Oct. 14 2016
Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says Toronto's ability to hit home runs is a big asset ahead of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians
Show Description
