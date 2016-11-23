Film Jay Baruchel explores Habs & Celtic fandom in documentary Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Jay Baruchel explores Habs & Celtic fandom in documentary
Nov. 23 2016
Actor Jay Baruchel and Irish sports broadcaster Eoin O'Callaghan say the Montreal Canadians and Glasgow's Celtic Football Club share many similarities. Their documentary "Celtic Soul" looks at the teams' ardent fan bases.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Actor Jay Baruchel and Irish sports broadcaster Eoin O'Callaghan say the Montreal Canadians and Glasgow's Celtic Football Club share many similarities. Their documentary "Celtic Soul" looks at the teams' ardent fan bases.