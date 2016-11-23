MLS Repainting of penalty boxes delays Montreal-Toronto kickoff Add to ...
Video: Repainting of penalty boxes delays Montreal-Toronto kickoff
Nov. 23 2016
Game 1 of the MLS Eastern Conference final was delayed Tuesday after lines marking the penalty boxes had to be repainted to get dimensions right. The coach of Toronto FC, which lost to Montreal 3-2, says delays are tough for players.
