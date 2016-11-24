CFL Henry Burris says Ottawa Redblacks deserve more respect Add to ...
Video: Henry Burris says Ottawa Redblacks deserve more respect
Nov. 24 2016
Ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup against Calgary, Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris says the team has struggled to get "respect" all season. Ottawa faces the Stampeders in Toronto in their second straight championship appearance.
