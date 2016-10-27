Seahawks Richard Sherman in Harry Potter Costume Add to ...
Video: Seahawks Richard Sherman in Harry Potter Costume
Oct. 27 2016
Cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks was dressed in a Harry Potter costume when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Sherman said his son had encouraged him to wear a Halloween costume.
