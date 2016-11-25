CFL Skittles for breakfast? Grey Cup players reveal game-day diets Add to ...
Nov. 25 2016
From high-carb to high-protein to high-candy diets, Sunday's Grey Cup players have unique tastes when it comes to pre-game meals. Players from the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders reveal what they'll be eating on game day.
