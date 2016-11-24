CFL Calgary Stampeders want to win Grey Cup for slain teammate Mylan Hicks Add to ...
Video: Calgary Stampeders want to win Grey Cup for slain teammate Mylan Hicks
Nov. 24 2016
Jamar Wall says the shooting death of his Calgary Stampeders teammate Mylan Hicks "cut deep," but made the team closer as well. Ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup, the defensive back says the team wants to win a ring for Hicks' mother.
