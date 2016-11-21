CFL Calgary Stampeders, Ottawa Redblacks advance to Grey Cup Add to ...
Video: Calgary Stampeders, Ottawa Redblacks advance to Grey Cup
Nov. 21 2016
The Calgary Stampeders will face the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL's Grey Cup Sunday, after both teams won their division finals. Stampeders receiver Lemar Durant says they'll use their victory over the B.C. Lions as "momentum."
