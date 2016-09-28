Team Canada critical of Game 1 performance despite win Add to ...
Video: Team Canada critical of Game 1 performance despite win
Sep. 28 2016
Coach Mike Babcock says there's lots of room for Team Canada to improve after they defeated Europe 3-1 to capture Game 1 of the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey final. Forward Ryan Getzlaf says Canada was "sloppy with the puck"
