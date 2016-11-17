Soccer Rakuten: the Japanese firm that is FC Barcelona's newest sponsor Add to ...
Rakuten: the Japanese firm that is FC Barcelona's newest sponsor
Nov. 17 2016
FC Barcelona signs up a massive new sponsorship deal worth more than $230 million over four years. But what is Rakuten, the Japanese firm lending its name to the famous red and blue striped shirts? Graham Mackay reports
