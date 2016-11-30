Track and Field The origins of Usain Bolt's signature pose Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: The origins of Usain Bolt's signature pose
Nov. 30 2016
Usain Bolt’s manager Nugent Walker and the directors of ‘I Am Bolt’ discuss champion sprinter's signature pose and the inspiration behind it.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Usain Bolt’s manager Nugent Walker and the directors of ‘I Am Bolt’ discuss champion sprinter's signature pose and the inspiration behind it.