Running Thousands hit the streets to take part in Great Ethiopian Run Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Thousands hit the streets to take part in Great Ethiopian Run
Nov. 21 2016
Thousands of people from around the world take part in Ethiopia's famous marathon despite a nationwide state of emergency following unrest in the country.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Thousands of people from around the world take part in Ethiopia's famous marathon despite a nationwide state of emergency following unrest in the country.