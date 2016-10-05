Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after extra-innings wild-card win Add to ...
Video: Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after extra-innings wild-card win
Oct. 05 2016
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday, advancing to the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. Pitcher Marcus Stroman says he felt "chills" during Edwin Encarnacion's three-run homer
