Video: Toronto FC players react after 'cruel' MLS final loss to Seattle Sounders
Dec. 11 2016
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley said that soccer can be a "cruel game," after losing the MLS Cup final to the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout on Saturday. Toronto Coach Greg Vanney said he's proud of the squad.
