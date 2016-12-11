Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley said that soccer can be a "cruel game," after losing the MLS Cup final to the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout on Saturday. Toronto Coach Greg Vanney said he's proud of the squad.

