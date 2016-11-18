Film Is Olympic legend Usain Bolt a future action movie star? Add to ...
Video: Is Olympic legend Usain Bolt a future action movie star?
Nov. 18 2016
Usain Bolt weighs up his future career choices and reveals how comfortable he was in front of the cameras while filming documentary, "I Am Bolt."
