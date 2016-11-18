Aquatics Watch-like sensor designed to help swimmers perfect their stroke Add to ...
Video: Watch-like sensor designed to help swimmers perfect their stroke
Nov. 18 2016
A Canadian-designed sensor analyzes a swimmer's movement to pinpoint areas for improvement. The creator of the wearable technology says the sensor should be able to assist Canadian swimmers ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
