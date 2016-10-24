Winnipeg Jets coach praises Heritage Classic as great for city Add to ...
Video: Winnipeg Jets coach praises Heritage Classic as great for city
Oct. 24 2016
The Edmonton Oilers shut out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 Sunday in the NHL Heritage Classic, after the outdoor game was delayed for almost two hours due to sunlight glare. Jets coach Paul Maurice says Winnipeg fans are 'spectacular'
