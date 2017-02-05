Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots at Houston's NRG Stadium
-
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
-
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
-
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Patrick Semansky/Associayted Press)
-
Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 19 yard touchdown against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass.
(Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)
-
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44.)
(Richard Mackson/USA Today Sports)
-
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complains to head linesman Kent Payne (79.)
(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
-
Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
New England Patriots' Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper.
(David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
-
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass for a touchdown against New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung.
(Richard Mackson/USA Today Sports)
-
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) knocks away a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (19.)
(Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)
-
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field.
(Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)
-
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down.
(John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)
-
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI.
(Adrees Latif/Reuters)
-
The Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before Super Bowl LI.
(Richard Mackson/USA Today Sports)
-
Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51.
(Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)
-
New England Patriots fans look on during warm ups.
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
-
Atlanta Falcons fan Todd Carter of Atlanta, is seen before the NFL Super Bowl 51.
(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)