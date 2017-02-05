Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots at Houston's NRG Stadium
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-38 in overtime.
(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
(Richard Mackson/USA Today Sports)
Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots scores a two point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
New England Patriots running back James White scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins.
(Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports)
Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford hangs on to New England Patriots' James White during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51.
(Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44.)
(Richard Mackson/USA Today Sports)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass.
(Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)
Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman (26) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich (50) during the second half.
(David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 19 yard touchdown against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman can't hold onto the ball as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford defends.
(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Elsa/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)
Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan.
(Eric Seals/USA Today Sports)
New England Patriots' Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper.
(David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) knocks away a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (19.)
(Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is brought down.
(John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI.
(Adrees Latif/Reuters)
Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51.
(Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)