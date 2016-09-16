Canada took the first two games of the Davis Cup playoff tie in Halifax on Friday in a pair of hard-fought matches against Chile.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, ranked No. 120, defeated Nicolas Jarry in four sets in evening play, following an earlier victory by Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont. Pospisil downed Jarry, ranked No. 423 in the world, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Dancevic beat Christian Garin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in the opening singles match at Scotiabank Centre. Dancevic came in ranked No. 236 while Garin was No. 260.

Canada is minus Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Toronto’s Daniel Nestor, who are both injured. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., rounds out the Canadian squad.

The winner of the best-of-five tie will secure a spot in the elite 16-team World Group for 2017.

After winning the first set, Dancevic led 5-3 in the second. Garin held serve to make it 5-4, then broke Dancevic to tie the match 5-5. In the tie-breaker, Dancevic led 5-1 but Garin won the next six points to tie the match.

Pospisil and Toronto’s Adil Shamasdin will take on Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo in doubles Saturday. On Sunday, Pospisil faces Garin in reverse singles before Dancevic takes on Jarry.

The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error