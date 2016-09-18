Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won his Davis Cup debut in straight sets on Sunday, topping Chile’s Christian Garin 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the third day of play between the two countries.

Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., followed that up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Gonzalo Lama to complete Canada’s 5-0 sweep of Chile.

“It’s incredible to win, it was a lot of pressure knowing I was going to play today,” Shapovalov said. “I hardly slept yesterday. It’s a different match playing for your country, you’re representing your nation so it was tough but I think I controlled myself really well and fought as hard as I could, and I’m happy I got the win.”

Winning the tie earned Canada a spot in the 16-team World Group in 2017. A loss would have sent Canada back to the Americas Zone Group where it hasn’t competed since 2011.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Dancevic were victorious in singles action on Friday to give the Canadians a 2-0 in the best-of-five tie. On Saturday, Pospisil and Toronto’s Adil Shamasdin beat Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Nicolas Jarry in doubles play to seal the series win.

