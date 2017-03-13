Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Vasek Pospisil plays a backhand during his straight sets victory against Andy Murray in their second round match during day six of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2017 in Indian Wells, California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Vasek Pospisil plays a backhand during his straight sets victory against Andy Murray in their second round match during day six of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2017 in Indian Wells, California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Canada’s Pospisil ousted by Lajovic in third round at Indian Wells Add to ...

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Vasek Pospisil’s run at the BNP Paribas Open came to a disappointing end Monday night.

Two days after upsetting world No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round, the Vancouver product fell 7-6 (4), 3-6, 5-7 to Dusan Lajovic in third-round play.

The 106th-ranked Serbian benefited from five Pospisil double faults and won 4 of 5 break points.

Lajovic had 106 winners to Pospisil’s 96.

Pospisil, ranked 129th, fired six aces throughout the match, including three in the second set.

The match took two hours, 28 minutes and 17 seconds, nearly 30 minutes longer than it took Pospisil to defeat Murray on Saturday.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular