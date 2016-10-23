Juan Martin del Potro won the Stockholm Open on Sunday to end a 33-month title drought, beating sixth-seeded Jack Sock 7-5, 6-1.

Del Potro, who has struggled with wrist problems in recent years, won his 19th ATP tour title.

The Argentine, who did not drop a set during the tournament, broke his American opponent’s serve four times in the final and never faced a break point.

The Olympic silver medalist had reached his second final of the year after beating 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final.

Richard Gasquet wins European Open final

Third-seeded Richard Gasquet beat unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (4), 6-1 to win the European Open final on Sunday and clinch a 14th career title.

In his 27th career final, and only three weeks after his previous one, Gasquet’s experience showed as he won his second title of the year without being fully stretched.

The 30-year-old Frenchman had more trouble in his semi-final match, where he came back from a set and 4-2 down to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

