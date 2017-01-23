Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kim Clijsters of Belgium, along with American Andy Roddick, are joining the International Tennis Hall of Fame. (JESSICA RINALDI/REUTERS)
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Associated Press

Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Both were briefly ranked No. 1 and won the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles — the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 — along with two major doubles titles.

Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall on Monday: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.

Roddick, Kalkman-van den Bosch and Flink were scheduled to participate in a ceremony at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The full class will be inducted at the hall on July 22.

