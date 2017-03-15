Australian Nick Kyrgios stunned Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(3) on Wednesday to secure his second victory over the world number two in less than two weeks and advance to the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Kyrgios, who beat Djokovic in the quarter-finals in Acapulco 13 days ago in their first career meeting, once again served exceptionally as he fired down 14 aces, won 86 percent of his first serves and did not face a break point the entire way.

The Australian will face Roger Federer in the quarter-finals after the Swiss beat Rafa Nadal in straight sets.

“The run was amazing. I am very proud of it, obviously,” Djokovic told reporters. “It had to end at some stage. Unfortunately, it was today.

“Nick, again, as he did in Acapulco earlier, he served so well. Just wasn’t managing to get a lot of balls back on his serve, first and second, as well. So I guess that’s what made a difference.”

Kyrgios broke Djokovic in the opening game of the match en route to grabbing the first set and in the tiebreaker raced out to a 3-0 lead that was ultimately too much for Djokovic, who needed three sets to get by Juan Martin Del Potro on Tuesday.

