Milos Raonic has parted way with coach Carlos Moya. (TONY O'BRIEN/REUTERS)
LONDON — The Associated Press

Milos Raonic has parted ways with coach Carlos Moya after the Spaniard helped guide the Canadian player through his most successful year on the tour.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Raonic thanked Moya for helping “to get the best out of me” during a season in which he reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and moved up to a career high ranking of No. 3.

Raonic says “we will no longer be continuing our coaching relationship, but remain close friends.”

Moya, who won the 1998 French Open, joined Raonic’s coaching team in January.

Raonic, who has also worked with John McEnroe, has Riccardo Piatti as a full-time coach.

